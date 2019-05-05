Two reasons fires today are burning hotter and faster than ever

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – You now have less than three minutes to safely escape a house fire.

Captain Eric Ashley with the Virginia Beach Fire Department has seen the escape time decrease drastically over the years, while the intensity of the flames has increased.

“Fires today burn about 15 times hotter than about 20 years ago,” Captain Ashley told News 3 anchor Todd Corillo.

Fire intensity has to do with how homes are being built and what’s inside them.

Could your home be more at risk?

Monday on News 3 at 6, Todd Corillo explains the two reasons fires are now burning hotter and faster, and the one thing you can do before going to bed each night that might save your life. 

