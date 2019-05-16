Two arrested in connection with Williamsburg restaurant parking lot shooting

YORK Co., Va. – Two men have been arrested in connection with a restaurant parking lot shooting that left two people injured in late March, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says.

On May 15 and May 16, respectively, Sha’keem Antonius Brown and Milton Alexander McCary were arrested on warrants obtained by York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Investigators for their involvement in the shooting outside the 3 Kingz restaurant in the 400 block of Merrimac Trail on March 30.

James City County Police arrested both Brown and McCary without incident in the 4000 block of Ironbound Road in James City County.

The call came in at 12:10 a.m. on the date of the incident. Officers received a report that a 24-year-old man and a 19-year-old man arrived at Williamsburg Sentara Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigations revealed that there was an altercation that involved multiple people and multiple shots were fired.

20-year-old Brown of Williamsburg has been charged with one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle, one count of shooting in a public place and two counts of maiming.

19-year-old McCary of James City County has been charged with one count of shooting in a public place and one count of shooting from a moving vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges and/or arrests may be forthcoming.

Download the News 3 app for updates.