Early-morning York Co. shooting leaves 2 men injured

YORK Co., Va. – Two men were injured in an early-morning altercation that ended in a shooting.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at 12:10 a.m. Saturday for shots fired in the parking lot at 455 Merrimac Trail. Officers then received a report of two men, a 24-year-old and a 19-year-old, who arrived at Williamsburg Sentara Hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said that preliminary investigations revealed that the altercation involved numerous individuals, and multiple shots were fired.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 757-890-4999 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.