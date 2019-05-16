‘Game of Thrones’ counseling service launches ahead of season finale

Love “Game of Thrones”? Dreading the series finale — or just feeling whip-lashed by all this season’s twists and turns? An online local services marketplace launched a “Game of Thrones” counseling service ahead of the series’ ending.

Counselors from Bark.com will begin taking distraught “Game of Thrones” fans who’d like to talk about how they feel regarding the series starting May 20, the day after the series ends.

All counselors will be familiar with the show, and will be able to discuss plot twists and storylines to help their clients digest their interpretations of and feelings for the show. They will also be able to provide expert advice on how to deal with the show’s loss, according to a statement by Bark.

“It’s not unusual for people to get attached to storylines and characters from TV programs and films,” said Lynette, a counselor from Bark. “We watch them to escape our daily lives and immerse ourselves into the ‘unknown’. This is the very reason why we sometimes become addicted to watching them: the stories they tell become part of our identity.”

The service allows members of the public to connect with qualified counselors for either 30-minute or hour-long sessions, which are expected to cost approximately $25 and $50 respectively. You can book a session here.

“Game of Thrones” began in 2011, and will conclude Sunday, May 19 after eight seasons on HBO.

