Man sentenced for 13 years in prison for Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – 25-year-old Dontrel Whitaker has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for a shooting July 20, 2018, that left a 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

During his court date on May 1, 2019, Whitaker was also given ten years of probation.

Police arrived at the scene in the 500 block of Shelton Road to find the 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Whitaker at the time of his arrest was charged with one count of malicious wounding, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of discharging a firearm in public.

