Arrest made in Hampton shooting investigation

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division has arrested 25-year-old Dontrel Whitaker in connection with a shooting that occurred July 20 in the 500 block of Shelton Road.

The call came in around 12:20 p.m. Police arrived at the scene in the 500 block of Shelton Road to find a 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim and her friend were walking in the area when the victim’s friend became involved in a verbal argument with Whitaker. He then pulled out a gun and fired toward the victim and her friend. The victim was hit once.

Whitaker has been charged with one count of malicious wounding, one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and one count of discharging a firearm in public.

He remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.