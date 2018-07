HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton police are currently investigating the scene of a shooting in the 500 block of Shelton Road.

One juvenile victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

Here’s the post from Hampton Police’s verified twitter account:

Hampton Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 500 block of Shelton Road. One juvenile female victim has been transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) July 20, 2018