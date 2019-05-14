Red Cross needs local donors after Type 0 blood shortage

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The American Red Cross is looking for Type O blood donations after a shortage has left less than a two-day supply of type O blood available for emergency rooms, which is where it can be most critical.

Locations across both Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina be open to for donations from May 14 to June 8.

The Red Cross says that as a thank-you for helping replenish the blood supply, all donors who come to give blood or platelets now through June 10 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. Additionally, those who come to give May 24-28 will receive an exclusive Red Cross-branded T-shirt, while supplies last.

“All blood types are urgently needed, but we’re facing a critical shortage of type O blood – the blood group most needed by hospitals,” said Cliff Numark, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “Because it’s vitally important for hospitals to have type O blood available when every second counts, type O donors are urged to donate now and make a point to donate often.”

The Red Cross deals with a decrease in blood supply in the spring because of the ending of the school year and changing schedules for high schools and colleges.

Because these drives account for about 20% of blood donations during the school year, less drives can also greatly affect the blood supply, according to the Red Cross.

Eligible donors can find a blood or platelet donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities May 14-June 8:

North Carolina

Chowan County

Edenton

5/22/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., John A. Holmes High School, 702 North Broad Street

Currituck County

Corolla

5/23/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Corolla Fire and Rescue, 827 Whalehead Drive

Jarvisburg

5/21/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Jarvisburg Church of Christ, 121 Forbes Road

Dare County

Buxton

5/30/2019: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Fessenden Center, 46830 N. C. Highway 12

Kill Devil Hills

5/27/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lowe’s OBX, 1500 North Croatan Hwy

Kitty Hawk

5/14/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Kitty Hawk United Methodist Church, 803 West Kitty Hawk Road

6/5/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 301 West Kitty Hawk Road

Manteo

5/17/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Source Church, 318 Budleigh St.

Hertford County

Ahoskie

5/22/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hertford County High School, 1500 West First Street

6/5/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Ahoskie United Methodist Church, 212 West Church Street

Northampton County

Lasker

5/14/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Northeast Academy, 210 Church Street

Pasquotank County

Elizabeth City

5/20/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Weeksville Lions Club, 2760 Peartree Road

5/27/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pasquotank Ruritan Club, 2213 Main Street Ext

6/2/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Holy Family Catholic Church Family Life Center, 1453 North Road Street

Perquimans County

Hertford County

5/16/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Perquimans County Recreation Center, 310 Granby Street

Virginia

Chesapeake

5/14/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Greenbrier Mall-Chesapeake Police Department, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

5/15/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., ASM Research, 1434 Crossways Blvd.

5/16/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Great Clips, Edinburgh North, 236 Carmichael Way Ste 320, Chesapeake, VA 23322

5/18/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chesapeake Jubilee, 900 City Park Dr.

5/18/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., FavorNation at Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

5/19/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

5/21/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sumitomo Corporation, 4200 Holland Boulevard

5/21/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Centerville Baptist Church, 908 Centerville Turnpike South

5/22/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Church of the Messiah, 816 Kempsville Rd.

5/23/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Great Bridge/Hickory Family YMCA, 633 S Battlefield Blvd

5/24/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

5/24/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

5/25/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

5/25/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

5/26/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

5/26/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

5/27/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Chesapeake Square Mall, 4200 Portsmouth Boulevard

5/27/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway

5/29/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Stephen, Martyr, 1544 S. Battlefield Boulevard

5/30/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Western Branch Community Center, 4437 Portsmouth Blvd.

5/30/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., End of Watch, Chesapeake, Silbar Security, 1508 Technology Drive #101

6/1/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., New Creation UMC Aldersgate CampuS, 4320 Bruce Road

6/2/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Bethany Baptist Church, 2587 Campestella Road

6/3/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Churchland Baptist Church, 3031 Churchland Blvd.

6/6/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Chesapeake Social Services, 100 Outlaw Street

6/6/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chesapeake Public Library-Mayors Cup, 298 Cedar Road

Franklin

5/14/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Franklin Baptist Church, 208 N. High Street

Gloucester County

5/15/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Middle Peninsula – Northern Neck Community Service Board, 9228 George Washington Memorial Highway

Gloucester Point

5/30/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., End of Watch, Gloucester, Bethany United Methodist Church, 1860 Hayes Road

Hayes

6/8/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Gloucester Church of Christ, 2432 Hayes Road

White Marsh

5/28/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Abingdon Episcopal Church, 4645 George Washington Memorial Highway

Hampton

5/16/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Army Navy Masonic Lodge, 550 Fox Hill Road

5/22/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Coastal Virginia Chapter, 1323 W. Pembroke Avenue

5/23/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sentara CarePlex, 3000 Coliseum Drive

5/31/2019: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Hampton Roads Convention Center, Bodacious Bazaar, 1700 Coliseum Drive

5/31/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m., McDonald’s Fox Hill, 217 Fox Hill Road

6/6/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hampton City Hall, 22 Lincoln Street

6/8/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., First Friends Church, 1062 Big Bethel Road

Isle of Wight County

Windsor

5/22/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Windsor Ruritan Club, 14 Community Drive

James City County

Williamsburg

5/14/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Walnut Hills Baptist Church, 1014 Jamestown Road

5/17/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Riverside Doctors’ Hospital Williamsburg, 1500 Commonwealth Avenue

5/18/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Accent Autos and Powersports, 5668 Moorestown Road

5/19/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Temple Beth El, 600 Jamestown Road

5/21/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1677 Jamestown Road

5/24/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., TJ MAXX Bloodmobile, 4640 Monticello Avenue

5/27/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., TJ MAXX Bloodmobile, 4640 Monticello Avenue

5/31/2019: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Five Forks Cafe, 4456 John Tyler Hwy

6/3/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Stensland Dental Studio, 195 Strawberry Plains Rd.

6/4/2019: 7:15 a.m. – 1 p.m., Jamestown High School, 3751 John Tyler Highway

6/6/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Norge Elementary School, 7311 Richmond Road

6/7/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., College of William and Mary Trinkle Hall, Grigsby Drive

6/7/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Wellspring United Methodist Church, 4871 Longhill Road

Newport News

Fort Eustis

5/29/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Joint Base Langley Eustis, 1900 Jackson Ave, Corner of 5th and Patton

Newport News

5/14/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Resurrection Lutheran Church, 765 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard

5/15/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church Newport News, 10246 Warwick Boulevard

5/21/2019: 1:15 p.m. – 7 p.m., Hidenwood Presbyterian Church, 414 Hiden Blvd.

5/22/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Harvest Church, 5889 Jefferson Ave

5/23/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Council 5480, 12742 Nettles Drive

5/24/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Indian Motorcycle of Southeastern Virginia, 11704 Jefferson Ave

5/24/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

5/25/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

5/26/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

5/27/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

5/28/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

6/3/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Newport News Public Schools – Mayor’s Cup, 12465 Warwick Boulevard

Norfolk

5/14/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

5/15/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Main Street Tower, 300 East Main Street

5/15/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

5/15/2019: 2:45 p.m. – 7 p.m., Saint Pius Catholic Church, 7800 Halprin Drive

5/16/2019: 11:15 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

5/16/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Ted Constant Convocation Center, 4320 Hampton Blvd

5/17/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

5/18/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

5/19/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

5/20/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, 600 Gresham Drive

5/20/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

5/21/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

5/22/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

5/23/2019: 11:15 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

5/24/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

5/25/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

5/26/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

5/27/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

5/28/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

5/28/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saint Patrick Catholic School, 1000 Bolling Ave

5/28/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Norfolk Masonic Temple, 7001 Granby Street

5/29/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

5/30/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., End of Watch Norfolk, 3rd Patrol Division, 901 Asbury Ave

5/30/2019: 11:15 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

5/30/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 6400 Newport Avenue

5/31/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sentara Leigh Hospital Elizabeth River Room, 830 Kempsville Road

5/31/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

5/31/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Eastern Virginia Medical School, 700 West Olney Road

6/1/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

6/2/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

6/3/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

6/3/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Mary D. Pretlow Anchor Branch Library, 111 W Ocean View Ave

6/4/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

6/4/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Centura College-Norfolk, 7020 North Military Highway

6/5/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., City of Norfolk City Hall, City Hall Building, 810 Union Street

6/5/2019: 12:15 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

6/6/2019: 11:15 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

6/7/2019: 8:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

6/8/2019: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Norfolk Blood Donation Center, 250 West Brambleton Avenue

6/8/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Christian Fellowship Church, 3401 Azalea Garden Road

Portsmouth

6/5/2019: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Portsmouth Social Services, 1701 High Street, Suite 101

6/6/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Fire Fighters Union Hall, 3704 Winchester Drive

Suffolk

5/15/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Louise Obici Hospital, 2800 Godwin Boulevard

5/16/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 213 North Main St

5/16/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. John’s Episcopal Church, 828 Kings Hwy

5/18/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Baptist Church, 112 Mahan Street

5/20/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Suffolk Family YMCA, 2769 Godwin Boulevard

5/24/2019: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Walgreens, 3633 Bridge Road

5/28/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Westminster Reformed Presbyterian Church, 3488 Godwin Blvd

6/1/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Walmart, 1200 N Main Street

Virginia Beach

5/14/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., HII/AMSEC, 5701 Cleveland Street, suite 110

5/14/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hall Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Showroom, 3152 Virginia Beach Blvd.

5/14/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rose & Womble, 123 South Lynnhaven Road

5/14/2019: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

5/14/2019: 3 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Chick -Fil-A, 5409 Indian River Road

5/15/2019: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

5/16/2019: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

5/16/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Eastern Shore Chapel, 2020 Laskin Road

5/17/2019: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

5/17/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., First Atlantic Restoration, 414 South Parliament Drive

5/17/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ocean Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, 3769 East Stratford Road

5/18/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

5/19/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

5/20/2019: 7 a.m. – 11 a.m., Hampton Roads Sanitation District, 1436 Air Rail Avenue

5/20/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

5/21/2019: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

5/22/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., AvalonBay Communities Inc., 2901 Sabre Street, Suite 100

5/22/2019: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

5/23/2019: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

5/24/2019: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

5/25/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

5/26/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

5/27/2019: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

5/28/2019: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Walgreens Centerville, 1857 Centerville Turnpike

5/28/2019: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

5/28/2019: 3:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., OneLife Fitness Princess Anne, 3809 Princess Anne Road

5/29/2019: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

5/29/2019: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Holiday Inn VA Beach-Norfolk, 5655 Greenwich Road

5/30/2019: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

5/30/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Princess Anne Family YMCA, 2121 Landstown Rd

5/31/2019: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

5/31/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Wave Church- Seabord Campus, 2655 Seaboard Road

6/1/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

6/1/2019: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Elks Lodge, 113 South First Colonial Road

6/2/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

6/2/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Atlantic Shores Baptist Church, 1861 Kempsville Road

6/3/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

6/3/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Beth Sholom Village/Pincus Paul Social Hall, 6401 Auburn Drive

6/4/2019: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Virginia Beach Department of Human Services, 3432 Virginia Beach Blvd

6/4/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lonnie Bush Real Estate, 770 Lynnhaven Pkwy #120

6/4/2019: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

6/4/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Blackwater Baptist Church, 6000 Blackwater Road

6/4/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m., Department of Emergency Medical Services, 4160 Virginia Beach Blvd

6/5/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Century Concrete, 1364 Air Rail Avenue

6/5/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., City of Virginia Beach Public Works, 3500 Dam Neck Road

6/5/2019: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

6/6/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fulton Bank, 4429 Bonney Road, Suite 200

6/6/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Virginia Beach Probation & Parole, 2520 Nimmo Pkwy

6/6/2019: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

6/6/2019: 4 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Midtown at Town Center, 4432 Bonney Road

6/7/2019: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

6/7/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Virginia Beach Municipal Center, 1 Municipal Center

6/8/2019: 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Virginia Beach Blood Donation Center, 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

6/8/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Buffalo Wild Wings- VA Beach, 101S Independence Blvd

York County

Seaford

5/19/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 2109 Seaford Road

Tabb

5/20/2019: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Chick-fil-A, 5003 A Victory Blvd.

5/23/2019: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Kirkwood Presbyterian Church, 1209 Hampton Highway

Yorktown

5/15/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wild Birds Unlimited, 3120 Kiln Creek Pkwy

5/16/2019: 1:15 p.m. – 6 p.m., Peninsula Community Chapel, 4209 Big Bethel Road

5/28/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Colonial Harbor, 2405 Fort Eustis Boulevard