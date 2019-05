NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Zoo is celebrating another happy hatching!

Two emerald tree boas hatched at the Zoo’s World of Reptiles nursery last Thursday, staff announced.

The snakes are known for their emerald hue, which after around 6 months will change from brown to the brilliant green we all know and love.

They’re not the Zoo’s only new additions – they welcomed a baby Victoria crowned pigeon chick in late March, as well as a bongo calf and porcupette.