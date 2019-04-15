New baby Victoria crowned pigeon at Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. – The warm weather has brought more adorable babies to the Virginia Zoo!

A baby Victoria crowned pigeon chick can now be seen in the Asia aviary section of the zoo.

The chick was hatched on March 28. The Virginia Zoo recently announced the birth of two other babies as well.

A bongo calf and porcupette, which is a crested porcupine baby, are also residing at the zoo.

The Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Family memberships start at just $129, daily admission is $14.95 for children and $17.95 for adults.