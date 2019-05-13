3 sets of human remains found after Virginia gas station explosion

Posted 4:45 am, May 13, 2019, by

Three sets of human remains have been found after an explosion at a Virginia gas station on Friday, the state’s medical examiner’s office told CNN.

Three sets of human remains have been found after an explosion at a Virginia gas station on Friday, the state’s medical examiner’s office told CNN.

Additional information about the victims was not immediately available.

The explosion took place at a gas station in Rockbridge County at around 9:30 a.m.

One set of remains was found at the scene Friday and State Police Sgt. Richard Garletts said then that the total number of unaccounted people ranged from three to five.

The unaccounted for included family members of employees and a possible patron, Garletts said Friday. Four injured people were transported to hospitals, Garletts said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.