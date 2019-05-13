3 sets of human remains found after Virginia gas station explosion

Three sets of human remains have been found after an explosion at a Virginia gas station on Friday, the state’s medical examiner’s office told CNN.

Additional information about the victims was not immediately available.

The explosion took place at a gas station in Rockbridge County at around 9:30 a.m.

One set of remains was found at the scene Friday and State Police Sgt. Richard Garletts said then that the total number of unaccounted people ranged from three to five.

The unaccounted for included family members of employees and a possible patron, Garletts said Friday. Four injured people were transported to hospitals, Garletts said.