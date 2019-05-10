Search for survivors continues after gas station explosion in Virginia

Posted 3:27 pm, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 03:28PM, May 10, 2019

BUENA VISTA, Va. - People are still unaccounted for following an explosion at a Virginia gas station.

Family members of those missing have gathered near the South River Market in Buena Vista awaiting updates from emergency officials, CBS 6 reported.

"At approximately 9:50 a.m., this morning, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office and Rockbridge County Fire and Rescue was called to the scene of an explosion," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "At this stage police and fire crews are working to account for all the individuals that may have been located in the building at the time of the explosion. Four adults have been transported to Carilion Stone Wall Jackson Hospital and are being treated for injuries."

The South River Market is located on Old Buena Vista Road, near South River Road, in Rockbridge County.

State police are investigating what caused the explosion, but said that it does not appear to be suspicious.

Google Map for coordinates 37.783231 by -79.357885.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.