The Locker Room Show | May 10

Posted 12:36 am, May 11, 2019, by

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room Show, Mitch previews the Redskins rookie minicamp, as Dwayne Haskins and seven other draft picks make their debut in the Burgundy & Gold. Plus ODU's Travis Fulgham dons his new Detroit Lions jersey.

Travis Fulgham with the Detroit Lions. (Courtesy: Detroit Lions)

In the second and final portion of the show, Adam Winkler brings us the story of a Norfolk Tides pitcher, Matt Wotherspoon, who lived a big league dream, albeit brief. Mitch also takes his shot at being a pitcher, as he throws out the first pitch at the Norfolk Tides' News 3 Night.

Spoiler alert: He had some trouble reaching the plate. Finally, the Tides get a spark at Harbor Park and open up a weekend series the right way over Buffalo.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.