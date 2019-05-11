The Locker Room Show | May 10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room Show, Mitch previews the Redskins rookie minicamp, as Dwayne Haskins and seven other draft picks make their debut in the Burgundy & Gold. Plus ODU's Travis Fulgham dons his new Detroit Lions jersey.

In the second and final portion of the show, Adam Winkler brings us the story of a Norfolk Tides pitcher, Matt Wotherspoon, who lived a big league dream, albeit brief. Mitch also takes his shot at being a pitcher, as he throws out the first pitch at the Norfolk Tides' News 3 Night.

Spoiler alert: He had some trouble reaching the plate. Finally, the Tides get a spark at Harbor Park and open up a weekend series the right way over Buffalo.