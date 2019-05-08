Third man arrested in connection with Suffolk shooting

Davonte Jamera Garvin

SUFFOLK, Va. – A third man was arrested in connection with a shooting that happened Saturday, April 27, according to the Suffolk Police Department.

Windsor man Davontae Jamera Garvin, 26, was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, felonious assault, discharging a firearm in a public place, using or displaying a firearm in commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

On April 27, police responded to a single-vehicle crash at Portsmouth Boulevard and Suburban Drive Saturday night. The driver of the vehicle was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound as well as crash-related injuries, and was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Two more gunshot victims were identified two days later, both of whom went to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Javonte Kaeshan Rountree, 22, and Diondre Ramon Baker, 19, were arrested May 3 on charges including assault in commission of a felony, aggravated malicious wounding, discharging a firearm in a public place, using or displaying a firearm in commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.

All three men are in custody at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

