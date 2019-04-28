Police investigate late night shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday night.

According to officials, dispatch received a call around 11:45 p.m. for shots fired in the area of Haskins Drive.

Responding police officers located a single vehicle accident at the intersection of Portsmouth Blvd & Suburban Drive.

The adult male driver was found to be suffering from a gunshot wound and injuries from the accident. The victim was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

There is no further information at this time. Stay tuned to News 3 for updates.