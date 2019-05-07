Six rehabilitated sea turtles released in Hatteras Island

MANTEO, N.C. – Six sea turtles treated and rehabilitated at the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island were released on Saturday in Hatteras Island.

The release took place at 11 a.m. at the Frisco Bath House, 56310 NC-12, just south of Frisco.

The four loggerhead sea turtles and two green sea turtles were treated at the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation (STAR) Center, and were recently cleared for release by our veterinary team.

Five of the turtles recovered from being cold-stunned this past winter and the sixth is healthy again after healing from an entanglement.

