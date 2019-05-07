Detectives charge man shot by Norfolk MetroPCS employee during armed robbery

NORFOLK, Va. – Detectives have charged the man who was shot by an employee during an attempted robbery at a Norfolk MetroPCS store Monday afternoon.

23-year-old DeAndre Freeman of Norfolk has been charged with three counts of attempted robbery, two counts of attempted malicious wounding, seven counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of abduction and one count each of discharging a firearm in an occupied building and wearing a mask in public.

The call in reference to the armed robbery came in around 4 p.m. Monday.

According to an investigation, Freeman entered the store located at 3226 Cromwell Drive armed with a handgun and with his face covered. A MetroPCS employee shot Freeman during the attempted robbery.

Police found Freeman a short distance away from the store when they arrived. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Once Freeman is released, he will be taken to the Norfolk City Jail, where he will be held without bond.

No one else was hurt during the incident.

Detectives say they recovered two guns from the scene: One from Freeman and the other from the store employee.

