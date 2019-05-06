Police investigating after man shot for allegedly robbing Norfolk cell phone store

NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating an incident where a man was shot after allegedly attempting to rob a cell phone store Monday.

At around 4 p.m., police were called to the MetroPCS located at 3226 Cromwell Drive for a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation states that the man was shot while attempting to rob the MetroPCS and then was transported to a local hospital.

The condition of the man is unknown at this time. There is no further information to be released.

Google Map for coordinates 36.879218 by -76.253655.

