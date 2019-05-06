Police arrest suspects after Oceanfront double shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police have arrested two people they believe are involved in a double shooting at the Oceanfront on Friday.

The incident happened at 11th Street and Pacific Avenue. There were two victims, one male and one female.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene and the female was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Two individuals have been arrested and charged in this case.

20-year-old Carson Carnell Davis Jr. of Virginia Beach has been charged with murder, felonious assault and two counts of use of firearm in commission of a felony.​

18-year-old Zaymi Nicole Lewis of Virginia Beach has been charged with concealed weapon and accessory after the fact of a felony.