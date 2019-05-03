One dead, one injured in Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue, according to officials.

The person who died in the shooting reportedly died at the scene while the second victim was transported to a hospital by medics.

No further information has been released by officials.

