One dead, one injured in Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue, according to officials.
The person who died in the shooting reportedly died at the scene while the second victim was transported to a hospital by medics.
No further information has been released by officials.
Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.
Photo Gallery
36.839566 -75.972927