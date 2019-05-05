Nags Head beach nourishment project now underway

NAGS HEAD, N.C. – The Nags Head beach nourishment project is now underway!
The Dredge Ellis Island is pumping sand onto the beach south of Limulus Street in south Nags Head, near Mile Post 20.5 in the 10000 block of South Old Oregon Inlet Road.
The project will progress towards the southern project terminus near Mile Post 21.
Operations will start north once the southern area has been completed, from near Pelican Street and progress towards Outer Banks Pier and then towards Jennette’s Pier.
A second dredge, the Liberty Island, will begin work near Mile Post 11 around May 13.
The Town of Nags Head says that parking at the Juncos and Forrest Street public beach accesses will be closed for the duration of the project, which is slated to last 90-120 days. However, pedestrian access will still be permitted.
Lifeguard stands will still be in place, but may be moved a few feet to accommodate construction traffic.
