Nags Head beach nourishment project now underway

NAGS HEAD, N.C. – The Nags Head beach nourishment project is now underway!

The Dredge Ellis Island is pumping sand onto the beach south of Limulus Street in south Nags Head, near Mile Post 20.5 in the 10000 block of South Old Oregon Inlet Road.

The project will progress towards the southern project terminus near Mile Post 21.

Operations will start north once the southern area has been completed, from near Pelican Street and progress towards Outer Banks Pier and then towards Jennette’s Pier.