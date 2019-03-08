Nags Head starting beach nourishment project in May

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – Nags Head will be starting a beach nourishment project this coming May.

10 miles of shoreline from the Bonnett Street public beach access near milepost 11, south to the town line with the National Park Service near milepost 21 is where the project will commence, according to Nags Head officials.

Officials added that the project will last through October 2019.

The project will place 4 million cubic yards of sand on the 10 mile stretch of Nags Head beachfront being worked on.

Dune stabilization measures such as sprigging and fencing will also be included in the project, officials say.

The town of Nags Head describes beach nourishment as “the process of pumping sand onto an eroding shoreline to widen the existing beach. Sources of sand may include a nearby sandbar, a dredged source such as an inlet or waterway, or an offshore borrow site along the ocean floor. The widened shoreline provides increased defense from coastal storms and beach erosion protecting property, communities and infrastructure located along the shoreline.”

The specific start date in May 2019 was not given.