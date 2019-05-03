Water pipe burst causes parts of Portsmouth Police Department to relocate

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A water pipe burst at the Portsmouth Police Department’s offices at 801 Water Street, causing the entire building to be vacated.

According to Dana Woodson with the police department, employees at this building are being relocated to other various city facilities. Sheriff’s office and police department employees work in this building.

Employees noticed the water pipe burst Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

The building was preconditioned against mold Thursday.

This is a developing story.

