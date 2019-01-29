Portsmouth city employees forced to vacate building due to plumbing issues

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – City employees who work inside 801 Water Street in Portsmouth need to be out by Wednesday morning, according to leaders with the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office.

They said the Portsmouth Police Department Command Staff and the Sheriff’s Community Corrections Unit and Classification Unit need to be out of the building because of problems with the facility.

They said they are currently trying to figure out where to put about 80 people who work for the two law enforcement divisions.

They were told Monday and are currently creating a plan.

Sources tell News 3 there is a major plumbing and sewage issue.