Man charged with setting off bomb in Williamsburg sentenced

NORFOLK, Va. – A former employee of Colonial Williamsburg has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

Stephen Powers was arrested in October 2017 after police say he was responsible for setting off an explosive device in a Merchant Square parking lot. The explosion did not hurt anyone and did not cause any major damage.

Powers pleaded guilty to all three charges against him in January. Two of those charges were for illegally possessing destructive devices. The third charge was for making a false statement to a special agent, specifically saying his Wells Fargo credit card was stolen when he knew it wasn’t.

Powers wrote a letter to the judge before the hearing apologizing for his actions and asking for mercy when handing down his sentence. The charges against him carry a maximum punishment of 25 years behind bars.

According to court paperwork, Powers asked to spend five years in prison followed by a three-year term of supervised release. Federal prosecutors asked the judge for 15 years in prison.