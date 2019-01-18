Man charged with detonating bomb near Colonial Williamsburg pleads guilty to all charges

NORFOLK, Va. – The man accused of detonating a bomb near Colonial Williamsburg could spend the next 25 years of his life behind bars.

Stephen Powers, a former employee of Colonial Williamsburg, was arrested in October 2017 after police say he was responsible for setting off an explosive device in a Merchant Square parking lot. The explosion did not hurt anyone and did not cause any major damage.

In Norfolk Federal Court this morning, Powers pleaded guilty to all three charges against him. Two of those charges were for illegally possessing destructive devices. The third charge was for making a false statement to a special agent, specifically saying his Wells Fargo credit card stolen, when he knew it wasn’t.

The first two charges carry a maximum of ten years in prison, the third charge carries a maximum of five years.

According to Powers’ attorney, he was offered a plea deal, but refused it because it was not in his best interest.

A judge will ultimately decide how much time Powers will serve. His sentencing has been scheduled for May 2.

