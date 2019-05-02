Corolla man wanted for indecent exposure arrested for burglary, assault

KITTY HAWK, N.C. – A man accused of indecent exposure was arrested in Kitty Hawk on charges of first-degree burglary and assault.

According to the Kitty Hawk Police Department, the arrest happened after an incident on Parker Street early Wednesday morning. Zane Codi Reynolds was taken into custody with the assistance of the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.

Reynolds was served a criminal summons in April after allegedly exposing himself and masturbating in the area of the Lillian Street beach access.

“It takes a community to protect a community,” the Kitty Hawk Police said in a Facebook post. “A word to all from the wise Lt. Tim Cotton of the Bangor, Maine Police Department: ‘Keep your hands to yourself, leave other people’s things alone, and be kind to one another.'”