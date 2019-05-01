Ocean View Harris Teeter sets grand opening for May

NORFOLK, Va. – The Harris Teeter set to take over the Farm Fresh space in the Ocean View Shopping Center will open May 15.

Residents have been living without a grocery store in their neighborhood since Farm Fresh closed months ago. Harris Teeter was originally slated to open in April, but the opening date was pushed back.

According to a statement by Harris Teeter, the 29,000 square-foot store will feature a hot foods bar, store-made sausage, burgers and kabobs, a salad bar and a sub shop. Hours will be from 6 a.m. to midnight, with four checkouts and four express checkouts.

The store’s grand opening and ribbon cutting will be at 8 a.m.

