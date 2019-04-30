This local company will assemble your IKEA kitchen for you

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The fun part is picking out the furniture. The not-so-fun part is putting it together.

Assembling IKEA products is a rite-of-passage so-to-speak. Fortunately, a lot of them are simple enough for one or two people to tackle, but sometimes it gets a little more complicated and you need to bring someone in.

That’s where local businesses like Virginia Kitchens stand to benefit.

Virginia Kitchens, owned by Neil Nanov and Georgi Stoyanov, has been around for a few years now.

The owners tell News 3 they specialize in assembling kitchens purchased from the Swedish furniture giant, including cabinets and shelves.

Before the Norfolk IKEA opened in April, Virginia Kitchens worked on around 100 kitchens ordered from and shipped by IKEA.

Now that there’s a location in Hampton Roads, business is booming, the owners say.

“Since the store has opened our business is growing tremendously, maybe tripled since the beginning of the year. Right now we’re doing about 2-to-3 kitchens per week which is very good pace for our business,” said Nanov.

Nanov and Stoyanov invited News 3 to watch them at work at a home in Virginia Beach this month.

They say a challenge in putting together IKEA kitchens is the fact that there are a lot of pieces, but to them, the end product is worth it.

“We love it. This is our passion. It’s very rewarding to do something with your hands and then in the end and then to see the result. Customers are very appreciative,” said Nanov, who points out that IKEA kitchens have deeper cabinets and do well in utilizing storage space.

Virginia Kitchens says total cost of assembling a kitchen with materials and labor could run anywhere from around $7,000 up to $30,000 depending on the size of the kitchen and quality of the kitchen materials purchased.

However, Nanov and Stoyanov say they will help design the kitchen free-of-charge.

Click HERE for more information about Virginia Kitchens.