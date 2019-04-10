IKEA opens its doors in Norfolk

NORFOLK – The new IKEA located near the Norfolk Premium Outlets is officially opening its doors Wednesday.

The retailer will welcome its first shoppers on this morning starting at 9 a.m. While the doors don’t open until then, the parking lot is open for excited shoppers at 5 a.m. There will be entertainment starting at 6 a.m.

Along with ready-to-assemble furniture, appliances and other items you might need in your home-the store also has a 354-seat restaurant where they plan to serve Swedish cuisine. Have kids? Don’t worry, IKEA has a supervised children’s play area inside their space as well to ensure your little one has a safe and fun place to let out some of their energy.

This IKEA location will be the first one in Hampton Roads and the second location to open in the Commonwealth. The new store is 331,000 square feet, sitting on 19 acres of land.

Store manager Charlie Plisco is a Virginia Beach native and said, “we are excited to open this milestone 50th IKEA store in the U.S. and second in the state of

Virginia. We have received such a warm welcome from the Hampton Roads-area and want to return the favor by welcoming our shoppers with food, fun and iconic IKEA products.”

Entertainment for customers waiting in line will start at 6 a.m., followed by the ceremony at 8:15 a.m.

Reporter Allison Mechanic will be live at the location starting at 5 a.m. on News 3 this morning.

