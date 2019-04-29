Large boom felt throughout Hampton Roads

Posted 7:08 pm, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 07:32PM, April 29, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Many people across Hampton Roads say they felt their homes shake after a large boom Monday night.

Most of the reports are from viewers on the Southside, saying it was felt in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake. A couple of people say they also felt it in Windsor.

News 3 Meteorologist Myles Henderson says he felt something in Chesapeake.

Even Portsmouth native Missy Elliott says her mother felt something while she was in her Virginia home:

This is a developing story.

