Large boom felt throughout Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Many people across Hampton Roads say they felt their homes shake after a large boom Monday night.

Most of the reports are from viewers on the Southside, saying it was felt in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake. A couple of people say they also felt it in Windsor.

News 3 Meteorologist Myles Henderson says he felt something in Chesapeake.

Even Portsmouth native Missy Elliott says her mother felt something while she was in her Virginia home:

You felt something I just checked Twitter because my mom said the house shook where she was in va — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 29, 2019

