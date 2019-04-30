NWS Wakefield says large boom heard in Hampton Roads possibly sonic boom

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The National Weather Service in Wakefield released a statement saying the large boom heard and felt by many in Hampton Roads was a sonic boom, which they say would support the supersonic aircraft theory.

“For those wondering about a boom last night across the Tidewater…it appears it was a sonic boom, perhaps ducted/augmented by a temperature inversion due to persistent low cloud cover yesterday. Double boom sound in video fits with supersonic aircraft theory,” said the NWS Wakefield in a tweet.

It happened around 6:30 p.m.

Most of the reports are from viewers on the Southside, saying it was felt in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake. Some also say they felt it in Norfolk and Suffolk, and a couple of people say they also felt it in Windsor.

News 3 Meteorologist Myles Henderson says he felt something in Chesapeake.

Even Portsmouth native Missy Elliott says her mother felt something while she was in her Virginia home.

According to the Navy, an F-18 Super Hornet was flying at the time of the boom. However, it hasn’t been confirmed as the source of the noise.

“I can confirm that we did have an F-18 Super Hornet in the air at the time of the loud noise, however, at this hour I cannot definitively confirm that this was the source of the loud noise,” said Commander Dave Hecht with the Naval Air Force Atlantic. “We are examining the data. We hope to have a positive conclusion on whether is was or was not us sometime tomorrow.”

