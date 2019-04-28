Armadillos at Virginia Zoo celebrate 2nd birthday with ‘smash cakes’

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Zoo celebrated two of its armadillos’ second birthdays with personalized birthday cake.

Dora and Diego, twin screaming hairy armadillos, turned 2 Saturday. Armadillos eat insects, plants and some invertebrates, so the zoo made them “cakes” using powdered insects and water, with baby food, honey and food coloring for the “icing.”

The zoo said that the cakes included Dora and Diego’s daily recommended diet with all the nutrients they need. The food also had to be easily digestible for Diego — he has Megaesophagus, meaning he has difficulty with digestion and needs to be held upright for 10 minutes after eating.

Related: New baby Victoria crowned pigeon at Virginia Zoo