What you need to know on day 2 of Something in the Water

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Severe weather may have caused Friday’s performances to be cancelled, but day two of Something in the Water is expected to continue as planned.

The venue will open at 12:00 p.m., and the line-up begins with John-Robert at 12:40 p.m. Box office hours are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

What’s today’s line-up?

John-Robert, 12:40 p.m.

Amber Mark, 1:15 p.m.

Rosalía, 2:05 p.m.

Mac Demarco, 3:00 p.m.

Ferg, 3:55 p.m.

Kaytranada, 4:55 p.m.

J Balvin, 6:15 p.m.

SZA, 7:20 p.m.

Travis Scott, 8:30 p.m.

Pharrell & Friends, 9:25 p.m.

Virgil Abloh, 10:30 p.m.

The schedule is subject to change.

What will traffic and parking look like for those traveling in the area?

Congestion on the roads is something cities across Hampton Roads are warning about with more than 35,000 people expected to make their way to the 757.

Before customers hop on the light rail or take the bus, Hampton Roads Transit wants them to know Something in the Water could give its scheduled routes fits, causing delays and detours while the festival takes over this coming weekend. To avoid being caught in delays and detours, Hampton Roads Transit suggest customers check specific routes they may be taking.

If you’re still trying to figure out how you’re going to get to and from the Something in the Water festival this weekend, the park and ride shuttle is no longer an option. Passes officially sold out Wednesday night, according to the festival.

The Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater off of Cellar Door Way is being used as the shuttle lot. City leaders told us that the amphitheater has parking for almost 6,000 cars.

If you weren’t able to purchase a pass, festival organizers are suggesting ridesharing or arriving early for the public lots.

If you need medical attention, Sentara will be there with its mobile ER.

Wondering what to do if you have a medical emergency during the Something in the Water festival this weekend? Sentara’s got you covered.

Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital will operate an eight-bed mobile ER/tent hospital at 8th Street and Oceanfront during the festival. The hospital’s Medical Evacuation Bus will also be parked on site in case a number of patients need to be taken to the hospital on First Colonial Road.

How to know the latest from Something in the Water

Officials with Something in the Water suggest downloading its app to see if any shows are canceled or delayed.

