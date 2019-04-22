Driving to Something in the Water? Park and ride shuttle is an option

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – In five days, Pharrell Williams and his friends are taking over the Oceanfront for the Something in the Water music festival.

“We have 35,000 tickets that were sold and making sure that we can get everyone in there to enjoy that concert weekend,” said Emergency Management Director Erin Sutton.

The Virginia Beach School Board agreed to let the city use about 70 of their school buses as festival shuttles to help get people to and from the Oceanfront.

Right now, traffic is one of the cities biggest concerns. To help alleviate the congestion, festival organizers have a park a ride option for people who are driving.

“They are using the amphitheater as the shuttle lot,” says Sutton.

Leaders with the city tell us that the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater right off of Cellar Door Way has parking for almost 6,000 cars. They say pre-sales have been going very well, so you may want to get your shuttle pass now.

At the moment, the early bird shuttle pass for three days is $5 per person. It will go up $20 the day of the festival.

Buses will start running at 1 p.m. continuously until 2:30 a.m. on Friday and begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The last shuttle will drop people off at the lot at 2:30 a.m.

