Suffolk man arrested in connection with 2018 overdose death

Posted 11:22 am, April 26, 2019, by

Byron Ambrose

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department said Friday that a man was arrested following an overdose death that happened last year.

Byron Franklin Ambrose, Jr., 31, was arrested Thursday after being directly indicted on charges including voluntary manslaughter and distributing or selling Schedule I or II drugs.

His arrest followed an April 2018 incident where Suffolk Police and Fire & Rescue found an adult man dead of an overdose in the 1500 block of Wilroy Road.

Ambrose has been in custody at Western Tidewater Regional Jail since July 17, 2018, after being arrested for aggravated assault and robbery.

