Suffolk Police arrest man wanted for aggravated assault

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police arrested a man Wednesday wanted in connection with an aggravated assault and robbery last week.

30-year-old Byron Franklin Ambrose, Jr., was taken into custody without incident on charges of Abduction & Kidnapping; Robbery; Assault: Shoot, Stab, Etc. in the Commission of a Felony and Felonious Assault.

On July 11 at 5:45 p.m., police responded to the Easy Mart in the 1300 block of East Washington Street after a man reported he had been robbed and injured at knifepoint Wednesday evening.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Ambrose, Jr. is currently being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.