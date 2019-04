NASHVILLE, Tenn. – More Buckeyes are headed to the Beltway.

With the 76th pick in the NFL Draft, the Washington Redskins selected Ohio State wide receiver Terry McLaurin. A four-year player for OSU, McLaurin, finished his senior season with 701 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He is known as a speedster, running a 4.35 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Washington drafted McLaurin’s quarterback at Ohio State, Dwayne Haskins with the 15th overall pick in the draft.