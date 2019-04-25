‘Skins splash: Redskins select QB Dwayne Haskins in 1st round of 2019 NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – It’s the most important position in sports, and the Washington Redskins are not finished addressing it.

Despite trading for veteran QB Case Keenum this offseason, the Redskins use their first round pick to draft Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins 15th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Last season at Ohio State, his only campaign as a starter, Haskins was a Heisman Trophy finalist. He set 28 Ohio State records in 2018 and added seven additional Big Ten Conference records, including single season passing yards (4,831), touchdown passes (50) and total offensive yards (4,939).

Haskins attended the Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland – just outside of Washington, D.C. Haskins is originally from New Jersey, but moved to Maryland in the ninth grade.