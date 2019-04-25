Something in the Water guests advised to take action ahead of potential severe storms

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A storm packing high winds and heavy rain could hit the Oceanfront just as the ‘Something in the Water Festival’ begins.

News 3 is tracking a system that could pack a punch and we want folks attending the concerts, or just in the area to take action now.

Emergency Manager for the City of Virginia Beach, Erin Sutton, said that is the advice they are giving out at this point; keep your eye on the sky and on local weather updates.

Sutton said the music production company is handling the stage, currently assembled on the sand along 5th-10th streets, but they are working together to be sure festival-goers are safe and informed.

The Emergency Operations Center and the National Weather Service had a conference call Wednesday morning and have another scheduled for 4 pm Wednesday afternoon to plan out how they will be informing and preparing for the storm.

Guest Services representative with the KOA Campground said they are nearly booked with just a few RV spots left, but they have a lot of campers reserved for the weekend.

Barb Stachurski said they have a covered pavilion where people can hang out to avoid the rain, but she advised getting a rain cover and tarp for your tent. Stachurski said there is a shelter on the property if the weather takes a turn for the worse, though officials do not expect that severity just yet.

