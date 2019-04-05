Camping an option for people looking for a place to stay for SITW festival

“I’ve never tented before but my friends have all done that before,” said camper Christina Liebig. She plans to sleep in a tent during the weekend of the festival for less than $100, a deal she says she can’t beat.

The festival website has a list of campgrounds in Virginia Beach that people can consider.

“My understanding is that they are arranging shuttles just around the corner from here to take people down there. There is also a bike path that literally goes right from the campground,” said Barb Stachurski, who helps manage Virginia Beach KOA.

The campground has more than 300 campsites for tents and RVs. “When you camp you can bring your grill if you want to, you can cook over a fire. There’s really nothing more fun than roasting a hot dog or making a s’more over a camp fire,” said Stachurski.

Some campgrounds in the area offer log cabins in case you’re looking for something a little more comfortable.

“We are not, you know, out in the woods. This is Virginia Beach; we don’t have bears, we don’t have critters at all,” said Stachurski.