Something in the Water park and ride passes officially sold out

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – If you’re still trying to figure out how you’re going to get to and from the Something in the Water festival this weekend, the park and ride shuttle is no longer an option.

Passes officially sold out Wednesday night, according to the festival. If you weren’t able to purchase a pass, festival organizers are suggesting ridesharing or arriving early for the public lots.

💥 #SITWfest Park & Ride Shuttle Passes are sold out! If you missed out on a shuttle pass, we highly encourage you to use rideshare or arrive EARLY to park in public lots. — SOMETHING IN THE WATER (@sitw) April 25, 2019

Traffic is one of the city’s biggest concerns, and to help alleviate the congestion organizers provided the park and ride option for people who are driving to the Oceanfront.

The Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater off of Cellar Door Way is being used as the shuttle lot. City leaders told us that the amphitheater has parking for almost 6,000 cars.

The Virginia Beach School Board agreed to let the city use about 70 of their school buses as festival shuttles to help get people to and from the Oceanfront.

Buses will start running at 1 p.m. continuously until 2:30 a.m. on Friday and begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The last shuttle will drop people off at the lot at 2:30 a.m.

