U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for 2018 Philadelphia stabbing

PHILADELPHIA – The U.S. Marshals Eastern Pennsylvania Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force arrested a man Tuesday wanted for a fatal stabbing in Philadelphia in October 2018.

Authorities arrested 26-year-old Victor Yan around 6:15 a.m. after he was trying to escape by climbing onto the roof of a residence where he was found to be hiding.

Yan was wanted by the Philadelphia Police Department on charges of homicide in relation to the 2018 stabbing, which happened in the area of 10th Street and Race Street. Authorities say he started a fight in the middle of the street and as many as 10 people became involved in the fight.

The violence escalated, and marshals said Yan stabbed a man in the chest. The man died from his injuries days after the stabbing.

An arrest warrant was issued for Yan on February 20. U.S. Marshals then adopted the case and began a fugitive investigation.

Late Monday night, deputy marshals in Philadelphia developed information that Yan may have been hiding with an associate in the 6700 block of Woodland Avenue. Tuesday morning, federal marshals and Philadelphia homicide detectives executed a search warrant at Yan’s suspected residence.

As marshals entered the residence, Yan tried to escape by climbing onto the roof. He eventually surrendered to police after a brief standoff.

Yan was then taken to the Philadelphia Homicide Unit for processing.

The two-month investigation included members of the Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Philadelphia and members of the Marshals Capital Arena Regional Task Force in Norfolk, Virginia.

In late March, authorities said Yan may have been hiding out in Hampton Roads. Marshals believed Yan fled to the area after the stabbing and said he was spotted at a home in Butrico Court in Chesapeake in February.

“This was a horrific and senseless act of violence. I am hoping the victim’s family can now have some closure knowing Yan is in custody,” said Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark.