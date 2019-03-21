U.S. Marshals search for murder suspect possibly hiding out in Hampton Roads

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – U.S. Marshals are searching for a man with local ties who is wanted for a stabbing death.

The murder happened in 2018 in Philadelphia.

Marshals said 26-year-old Victor Yan was last seen a month ago at a residence in Butrico Court, Chesapeake.

Yan’s current whereabouts are unknown and he may still be hiding out in Hampton Roads, they reported.

Yan has been charged with murder and other ‘related charges’ Marshals said. Those charges were issued on February 20, in connection to the October 14, 2018 murder in Philadelphia.

Yan is descried by officials as 5’ 7’’ and weighs approximately 225 pounds.