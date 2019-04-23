Things you should know before buying or reselling your Something in the Water ticket

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – In three days, Pharrell Williams and friends are taking over the Oceanfront and the convention center.

The Something in the Water festival sold out last month, but some people are still trying to get their hands on the colorful wristband passes.

Festival organizers say “do not buy tickets from a third party or a scalper” because they can’t be guaranteed or supported. If you choose to do so, Virginia Beach Police say it’s not illegal but advise to stay safe in the process.

We talked to someone who is trying to sell her concert ticket, and she says her transaction will be done in daylight.

“If you are selling it, don’t meet with the person in a secluded area. Definitely go in a public area where you can be seen, where someone can see and know what going on,” said Niyah Nelson.

Festival organizers say sharing your wristband is not allowed. Once you put it on, it must stay on for the duration of the festival.

