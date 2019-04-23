Pharrell visits Norfolk ahead of Something in the Water music festival

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Pharrell Williams made his way to Ghent over the weekend ahead of the Something in the Water music festival starting Friday in Virginia Beach.

Palace Shops and Station in Ghent posted a picture on Instagram of the entrepreneur, musician and producer who is from Virginia Beach.

More than 25,000 people expected to attend Something in the Water, which runs through Sunday, April 28. Crews in Virginia Beach have already started preparing stages for the festival that will feature a variety of artist over three days.

