Guy is gone: UVA’s Kyle Guy announces he will stay in upcoming NBA Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Kyle Guy is saying goodbye to UVA for a second time. After declaring for the NBA Draft less than a week ago, Guy announced on Twitter he will keep his name in the pool and turn pro.

In three seasons with the Wahoos, Guy ranks 26th on UVA’s career scoring list with 1,323 points. He was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2019 NCAA men’s Final Four following Virginia’s first ever national championship.

Guy averaged 19.5 points in wins over Auburn and Texas Tech at the Final Four. He sank three free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining to lift Virginia to a 63-62 win over the Tigers in the national semifinals. Guy added 24 points in the Cavaliers’ 85-77 overtime win against the Red Raiders in the title game.

Guy led Virginia in scoring at 15.4 points per game. Guy ranks first all-time at UVA in 3-point percentage (42.5%) and second in made 3-pointers (254).

Teammates Ty Jerome, De’Andre Hunter, and Mamadi Diakite also declared for the NBA Draft, but have until May 29th to withdraw and return to UVA.