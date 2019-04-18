Man dies from injuries sustained in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department said Thursday that a man died due to injuries he received in an April 2 shooting on Alexander Street.

Devon Dorsey, 37, died at the hospital Tuesday.

Around 6:15 p.m. April 2, dispatchers received a call for a possible gunshot victim in the 6200 block of Alexander Street. When first responders arrived, they found Dorsey suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives are still investigating the suspect, motive and circumstances surrounding this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.