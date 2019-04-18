Man dies from injuries sustained in Norfolk shooting

Posted 10:34 am, April 18, 2019, by

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department said Thursday that a man died due to injuries he received in an April 2 shooting on Alexander Street.

Devon Dorsey, 37, died at the hospital Tuesday.

Around 6:15 p.m. April 2, dispatchers received a call for a possible gunshot victim in the 6200 block of Alexander Street. When first responders arrived, they found Dorsey suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives are still investigating the suspect, motive and circumstances surrounding this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips app.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.