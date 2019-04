NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 6200 block of Alexander Street that left a man seriously injured Tuesday night.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no further information.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip here.

#NPDNews #NorfolkPD are on scene in the 6200 blk. of Alexander St. for a shooting that has left a man seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. More to follow when available. #submitAtip @nfvacrimeline or use the https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5 mobile app. pic.twitter.com/91ZK4Vz39D — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) April 2, 2019

