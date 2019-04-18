Chesapeake Sheriff’s Deputy rebuilds after fire destroys family home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A Chesapeake Sheriff’s Deputy is starting over after his family lost nearly everything in a house fire.

Terry Harper, his wife Chyrese and their four children were displaced last Monday.

According to fire investigators, the call came in at 6:23 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to the home in the Deep Creek section of the city six minutes later and quickly extinguished the fire, which started in the kitchen.

The family was inside and managed to get out, thanks to their smoke detectors.

However, mostly everything inside was destroyed.

Now a family friend has created a GoFundMe page to help them get back on their feet.

It reads “Terry and Chyrese Harper, parents of 4 (Terry Jr. Tiara, Taija, Tyson) are currently searching and believing God for a new home for their family. Once found, they will then to have to purchase all new furniture, kitchenware, linens, clothing etc.”

According to the fundraiser, they also ran a daycare out of the home.

Chyrese told News 3 she has been using a temporary location to continue those services.

“Bright Beginnings Child Care was birthed and was fully operated out of their home until the evening of April 8th. Many children and adults’ lives have been enhanced as a result of their relationship with this wonderful family,” according to the fundraising page.

The goal is to raise $25,000.